Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00392

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Chante Bickham

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Azai Burrell

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chante Bickham, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Azai Burrell to Azai Bickham. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 13th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Chante Bickham

Chante Bickham

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017