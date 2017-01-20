NO. CV 2017 00392
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00392
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Chante Bickham
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Azai Burrell
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chante Bickham, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Azai Burrell to Azai Bickham. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 13th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chante Bickham
Chante Bickham
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
