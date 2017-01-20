2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00394

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angelina Grablita Carlos AKA Angelina Gabriela Carlos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelina Grablita Carlos, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Angelina Grablita Carlos to Angelina Gabriela Carlos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2017, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angelina Grablita Carlos AKA Angelina Gabriela Carlos

Angelina Grablita Carlos AKA Angelina Gabriela Carlos

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017