2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00545

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO to LARRY HERNANDO TRUJILLO, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable, District Judge, on the day of March 1, 2017, at the hour of 1:45 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO

HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017