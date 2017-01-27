NO. CV 2017 00545
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00545
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO to LARRY HERNANDO TRUJILLO, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable, District Judge, on the day of March 1, 2017, at the hour of 1:45 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO
HERNANDO S. TRUJILLO
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017
