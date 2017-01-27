Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00567

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Magdalena Marquez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Magdalena Marquez, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernallilo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Magdalena Marquez to Mable Maria Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of March, 2017, at the hour of 1:25 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Magdalena Marquez

Maria Magdalena Marquez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017