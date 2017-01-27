NO. CV 2017 00567
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00567
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Magdalena Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Magdalena Marquez, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernallilo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Magdalena Marquez to Mable Maria Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of March, 2017, at the hour of 1:25 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Magdalena Marquez
Maria Magdalena Marquez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017
0 comments