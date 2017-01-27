NO. CV 2017 00568
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00568
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo to Bessie M. Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the day of MAR 1 2017, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo
Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017
