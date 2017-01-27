2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00568

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo to Bessie M. Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the day of MAR 1 2017, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo

Maria Natividad Vicenta Jaramillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017