2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernailillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00573

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juanita Guitras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juanita Guitras, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernailillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernaillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Juanita Guiteras to Gomesinda Tartaglia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the day of MAR 1, 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernaillilo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juanita Guitras

Juanita Guitras

Petitioner, pro se

