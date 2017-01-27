SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MECXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016-07454

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

VANESSA KENNEDY

FOR THE NAME CHANGE OF

ELLIE SAJ MICCA GARCIA

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Kennedy has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Ellie Saj Micca Garcia to Ellie Saj Micca Kennedy. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 1st day of March, 2017, at

the hour of 1:40 p.m., at the Second Judicial District Courthouse at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW,

Courtroom #520, Albuquerque, NM .

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Molly Schmidt-Nowara Molly Schmidt-Nowara

Garcia Ives Nowara

924 Second Street NW, Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone 505-899-1030

Email molly@ginlawfirm.com

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017