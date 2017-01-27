NO. D-202-CV-2016-07454
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MECXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016-07454
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VANESSA KENNEDY
FOR THE NAME CHANGE OF
ELLIE SAJ MICCA GARCIA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Kennedy has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Ellie Saj Micca Garcia to Ellie Saj Micca Kennedy. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 1st day of March, 2017, at
the hour of 1:40 p.m., at the Second Judicial District Courthouse at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW,
Courtroom #520, Albuquerque, NM .
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Molly Schmidt-Nowara Molly Schmidt-Nowara
Garcia Ives Nowara
924 Second Street NW, Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone 505-899-1030
Email molly@ginlawfirm.com
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017
