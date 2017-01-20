2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07730

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Xavier Antonio Rivera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Xavier Antonio Rivera, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Xavier Antonio Rivera to Kathryn Suzana Rivera, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Xavier Antonio Rivera

Xavier Antonio Rivera

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017