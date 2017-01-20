NO. D-202-CV-2016 07730
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07730
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Xavier Antonio Rivera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Xavier Antonio Rivera, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Xavier Antonio Rivera to Kathryn Suzana Rivera, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Xavier Antonio Rivera
Xavier Antonio Rivera
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
