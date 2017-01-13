2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07840

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

1. Zachary Ryan Smith 2. Carrie Angelina Tafoya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that 1. Zachary Ryan Smith 2. Carrie Angelina Tafoya , a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from 1. Zachary Ryan Smith 2. Carrie Angelina Tafoya to 1. Zachary Ryan Hess 2. Carrie Tafoya Hess, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 25 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ 1. Zachary Smith 2. Carrie Tafoya

1. Zachary Smith

2. Carrie Tafoya

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017