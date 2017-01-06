NO. D-202-CV-2017 00012
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00012
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Fulgencio Larrañaga
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Fulgencio Larrañaga, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jose Fulgencio Larrañaga to Manuel Furgencio Larrañaga, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Fulgencio Larrañaga
Jose Fulgencio Larrañaga
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017
