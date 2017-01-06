NO. D-202-CV-2017 00029
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00029
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron to Melba C. Jiron, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 01 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron
Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017
