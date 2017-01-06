2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00029

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron to Melba C. Jiron, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 01 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron

Billie Jean Vallejos A/K/A Melba C. Jiron

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017