2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO.D-202-CV-2017 00035

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Brittany Nance Letcher

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brittany Nance Letcher, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Brittany Nance Letcher to Lazarus Nance Letcher, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brittany Nance Letcher

Brittany Nance Letcher

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017