NO.D-202-CV-2017 00035
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO.D-202-CV-2017 00035
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brittany Nance Letcher
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brittany Nance Letcher, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Brittany Nance Letcher to Lazarus Nance Letcher, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brittany Nance Letcher
Brittany Nance Letcher
Petitioner, pro se
