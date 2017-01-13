2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00044

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gregory W. Dugay

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gregory W. Dugay, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Gregory W. Dugay to Gregor C. Braugman, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 8th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gregory Dugay

Gregory Dugay

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017