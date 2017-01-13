NO. D-202-CV-2017 00044
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gregory W. Dugay
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gregory W. Dugay, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Gregory W. Dugay to Gregor C. Braugman, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 8th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gregory Dugay
Gregory Dugay
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
0 comments