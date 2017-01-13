2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00101

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Male Franklin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Franklin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Male Franklin to Steven Boyeur Franklin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 08 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Steven Boyeur Franklin

Male Franklin

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017