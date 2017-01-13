NO. D-202-CV-2017 00101
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00101
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Male Franklin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Franklin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Male Franklin to Steven Boyeur Franklin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 08 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Steven Boyeur Franklin
Male Franklin
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
