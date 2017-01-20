STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE No. D-202-CV-2017-00187

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

OF LUCIA BARELA FOR

CHANGE OF NAME TO

MARGIE LUCIA BARELA

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF LUCIA BARELA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LUCIA BARELA, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her name from LUCIA BARELA to MARGIE LUCIA BARELA. This petition will be heard before Victor S. Lopez, District Court Judge, on the 21st day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:25 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Courtroom #506, Albuquerque, NM.

Respectfully submitted;

FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC

/s/ Keith Findlay

Electronically Filed Keith Findlay CAID: 11/039

Attorney for Petitioner

3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 234-7007

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017