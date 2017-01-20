No. D-202-CV-2017-00187
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE No. D-202-CV-2017-00187
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
OF LUCIA BARELA FOR
CHANGE OF NAME TO
MARGIE LUCIA BARELA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF LUCIA BARELA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LUCIA BARELA, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her name from LUCIA BARELA to MARGIE LUCIA BARELA. This petition will be heard before Victor S. Lopez, District Court Judge, on the 21st day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:25 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Courtroom #506, Albuquerque, NM.
Respectfully submitted;
FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC
/s/ Keith Findlay
Electronically Filed Keith Findlay CAID: 11/039
Attorney for Petitioner
3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 234-7007
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
