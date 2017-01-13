NO. D-202-CV-2017 00268
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00268
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elnora Jean Fenger
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elnora Jean Fenger, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Elnora Jean Fenger to Elnora Jean Keller, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elnora Jean Fenger
Elnora Jean Fenger
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
