2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00268

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elnora Jean Fenger

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elnora Jean Fenger, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Elnora Jean Fenger to Elnora Jean Keller, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elnora Jean Fenger

Elnora Jean Fenger

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017