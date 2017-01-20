SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-00273

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF MARIA BACA,

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Baca a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of twenty one, by and through her attorney Roy A. Anuskewicz, Jr., has filed a Petition in the Second Judicial Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein she seeks to change her name to Armelina Baca Chavez, and this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay X. Campbell, District Court Judge, on February 15, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Hearing Room 710, Albuquerque, NM.

/s/ Roy A. Anuskewicz, Jr.

ROY A. ANUSKEWICZ, JR.

Attorney for Petitioner

4001 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 107

Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 255-0600

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017