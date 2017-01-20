No. D-202-CV-2017-00273
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017-00273
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF MARIA BACA,
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Baca a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of twenty one, by and through her attorney Roy A. Anuskewicz, Jr., has filed a Petition in the Second Judicial Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein she seeks to change her name to Armelina Baca Chavez, and this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay X. Campbell, District Court Judge, on February 15, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Hearing Room 710, Albuquerque, NM.
/s/ Roy A. Anuskewicz, Jr.
ROY A. ANUSKEWICZ, JR.
Attorney for Petitioner
4001 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 107
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 255-0600
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
