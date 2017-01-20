2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00291

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Fidel Floyd Cordova

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Floyd Fidel Cordova, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Fidel Floyd Cordova to Floyd Fidel Cordova, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Fidel Floyd Cordova

Fidel Floyd Cordova

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017