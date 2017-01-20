2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00292

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA to MONIS SAHIB MIRZA, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sahibzada Maunees Mirza

SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017