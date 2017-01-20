NO. D-202-CV-2017 00292
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00292
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA to MONIS SAHIB MIRZA, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sahibzada Maunees Mirza
SAHIBZADA MAUNEES MIRZA
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
