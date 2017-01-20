2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00305

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Felicia Jennifer Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felicia Jennifer Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Felicia Jennifer Gonzales to Felicia Jennifer Pritchard, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 15 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Felicia J. Gonzales

Felicia J. Gonzales

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017