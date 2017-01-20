NO. D-202-CV 2017 00381
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 00381
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Abbie Kathleen Crouch
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abbie Kathleen Crouch, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Abbie Kathleen Crouch to Abbie Kathleen Clark, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Abbie K. Crouch
Abbie K. Crouch
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
