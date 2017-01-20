2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 00381

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Abbie Kathleen Crouch

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abbie Kathleen Crouch, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Abbie Kathleen Crouch to Abbie Kathleen Clark, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Abbie K. Crouch

Abbie K. Crouch

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017