NO. D-202-CV 2017 00414
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 00414
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer Guevara
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Guevara, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Jennifer Guevara to Jen Monique Castillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 23rd day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ J Guevara
Jennifer Guevara
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
