NO. D-202-CV 2017 00547
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 00547
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cana M. Tompkins
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cana M. Tompkins, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Cana M. Nunes to Cana M. Libby, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2017, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cana M. Tompkins
Cana M. Tompkins
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017
