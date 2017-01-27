SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-202-CV 2017 00576

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ELOISA ELENA MARTINEZ a/k/a HELEN E. TRUJILLO

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eloisa Elena Martinez a/k/a Helen E. Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Eloisa Elena Martinez to Helen E. Trujillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the day of MAR 01 2017, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eloisa Elena Martinez

Eloisa Elena Martinez a/k/a Helen E. Trujillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017