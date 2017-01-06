SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Case No. D-202-PB-2016-00471

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF O. CARL HATTON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RICHARD EDWIN HATTON has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of O. CARL HATTON, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, RICHARD EDWIN HATTON, c/o James T. Roach, Attorney at Law, 300 Central SW, Suite 1500-West, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

Dated: December 29, 2016

/S/ JAMES T. ROACH

JAMES T. ROACH (CAID # 68/038)

300 Central Avenue SW, Suite 1500-West

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

(505) 243-4419

roachlawfirm@yahoo.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2017