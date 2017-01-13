SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Cause No.: D-202-PB-2016-00484

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CECIL A. STUMBLINGBEAR, DECEASED.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, c/o Ahr Law Offices, P.C., 6707 Academy Road, N.E., Suite A, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County Second Judicial District Court Clerk, PO Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

DATED this 10th day of January, 2017.

/s/ Jean M. Stumblingbear

JEAN STUMBLINGBEAR, Personal Representative of the

Estate of CECIL A. STUMBLINGBEAR, Deceased

SUBMITTED BY:

AHR LAW OFFICES, P.C.

By: /s/ Tracy J. Ahr

TRACY J. AHR

Attorneys for Applicant JEAN STUMBLINGBEAR

6707 Academy Road, N.E., Suite A

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Telephone: (505) 821-5122

Facsimile: (505) 821-6868

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 27, 2017