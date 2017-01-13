No.: D-202-PB-2016-00484
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No.: D-202-PB-2016-00484
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CECIL A. STUMBLINGBEAR, DECEASED.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, c/o Ahr Law Offices, P.C., 6707 Academy Road, N.E., Suite A, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County Second Judicial District Court Clerk, PO Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
DATED this 10th day of January, 2017.
/s/ Jean M. Stumblingbear
JEAN STUMBLINGBEAR, Personal Representative of the
Estate of CECIL A. STUMBLINGBEAR, Deceased
SUBMITTED BY:
AHR LAW OFFICES, P.C.
By: /s/ Tracy J. Ahr
TRACY J. AHR
Attorneys for Applicant JEAN STUMBLINGBEAR
6707 Academy Road, N.E., Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Telephone: (505) 821-5122
Facsimile: (505) 821-6868
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 27, 2017
