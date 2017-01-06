STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-PB-2016-00585

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOSEPHINE JOSIE B. ARCHULETA, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed co-administrators of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned co-personal representatives at 315 5th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or filed with the Clerk of the District Court.

DATED: 12/27/2016

/s/ David Archuleta

David Archuleta, Co-Administrator of the

Estate of Josephine Josie B. Archuleta

7419 San Benito NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

(505) 688-9594

/s/ Linda Archuleta

Linda Archuleta, Co-Administrator of the

Estate of Josephine Josie B. Archuleta

3165 Caliber Road SW

Albuquerque, NM 87121

(505) 304-3880

AZAR LAW OFFICE, PC

/s/ Douglas A. Azar

Douglas A. Azar

Attorney for Co-Administrators

315 5th Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 332-4028

(505) 323-3661 fax

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2017