NO. D-202-PB-2016-00585
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JOSEPHINE JOSIE B. ARCHULETA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed co-administrators of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned co-personal representatives at 315 5th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or filed with the Clerk of the District Court.
DATED: 12/27/2016
/s/ David Archuleta
David Archuleta, Co-Administrator of the
Estate of Josephine Josie B. Archuleta
7419 San Benito NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
(505) 688-9594
/s/ Linda Archuleta
Linda Archuleta, Co-Administrator of the
Estate of Josephine Josie B. Archuleta
3165 Caliber Road SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 304-3880
AZAR LAW OFFICE, PC
/s/ Douglas A. Azar
Douglas A. Azar
Attorney for Co-Administrators
315 5th Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 332-4028
(505) 323-3661 fax
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2017
