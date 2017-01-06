SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2016-559

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLES RAYMOND BLACK, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Charles Raymond Black, also known as Charles Ray Black, Charles Black, and Ray Black. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at c/o Susan K. Tomita, 4263 Montgomery Blvd NE, #210, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.

DATED: December 29, 2016.

/s/ Susan K. Tomita

Susan K. Tomita

Attorney for Ayudando Guardians, Inc.,

4263 Montgomery Blvd NE #210

Albuquerque NM 87109

Ph: (505) 883-4993

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2017