SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2016-559
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLES RAYMOND BLACK, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Charles Raymond Black, also known as Charles Ray Black, Charles Black, and Ray Black. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at c/o Susan K. Tomita, 4263 Montgomery Blvd NE, #210, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.
DATED: December 29, 2016.
/s/ Susan K. Tomita
Susan K. Tomita
Attorney for Ayudando Guardians, Inc.,
4263 Montgomery Blvd NE #210
Albuquerque NM 87109
Ph: (505) 883-4993
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 20, 2017
