NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2004 Land Rover Ranger Rover. VIN SALME11414A174419. NM license plate MSP864. Last known registered owner is Iliana A Robles-Sanchez of Albuquerque NM. In the amount of $3,501.34.Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Worldwide Automotive Inc. 3232 Girard Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-2722.

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017