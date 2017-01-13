NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2012 Ford F350 VIN1FT8W3B68CEA11906. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Cab West LLC LSR C/O Dawn Trucking Corp of Farmington, NM. In the amount of $3192.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Tractor Service 5204 2nd ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 345-8443.

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017