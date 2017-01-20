Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (48-1-1 to 48-11-9)

Secure Storage Service located at 7950 Market Place, Las Cruces, NM 88007 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 28, 2017. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Unit G-016: Eloy de la Cerda, 1750 Hadley, #30 Las Cruces, NM 88005, 2 truck seats

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017