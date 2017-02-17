ABQ MINI Storage
Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.
ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on March 8th,
2017. Sell may start with a minimum bid.
Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.
Unit: H*29: Albert Constande,8204 Montgomery Blvd ne,
Albuquerque, NM 87109; Misc items
D*98: Annmarie Chavez, 815 Floretta Dr Nw, Albuquerque Nm 87107; Misc Items
C*19: Cheryl Moreno, 3100 Jane Pl Ne, Albuquerque, Nm
87111; misc items
B*2: Bernadette Ortega, 7601 Louisiana Blvd Ne apt 10, Abuquerque, Nm 87108; misc ltems
D*93: Florence Sanchez, 4310 Washington Ne apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87109; MISC ITEMS
H*71: Lisa Torres, 6001Topke, Albuquerque, NM 87109; misc items
E*54: Joshua Huff, 5010 Ellison St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110; misc items
F*36: Felese Russ, 172 A Monte Largo Pl Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87123: Misc items
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
