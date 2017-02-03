Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Act, on February 27th at 10am, Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus 9320 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque will offer the contents of the storage unit rented by Darrell E. Moore, 7112 Pan American Frwy NE, #188, Albuquerque, NM 87109, to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, of which Lessee reserves the right to be a bidder. The contents of unit are thousands of Glass Telephone Insulators; any additional content is unknown.

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017