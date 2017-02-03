STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE # D-202-CV-2017-00671

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ELY ANTHONY PEAK

FOR CHANGE OF MINOR NAME TO

ELI ANTHONY LUJAN-PEAK

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE MINOR NAME OF ELY ANTHONY PEAK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NAOMI R. HILBORN, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her daughter’s name from ELY ANTHONY PEAK to ELI ANTHONY LUJAN-PEAK. This petition will be heard before the HONORABLE VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8TH day of MARCH, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Courtroom #520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted;

FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC

/s/ Keith Findlay

Electronically Filed

Keith Findlay

CAID: 11/039

Attorney for Petitioner

3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 234-7007

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017