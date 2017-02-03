# D-202-CV-2017-00671
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE # D-202-CV-2017-00671
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ELY ANTHONY PEAK
FOR CHANGE OF MINOR NAME TO
ELI ANTHONY LUJAN-PEAK
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE MINOR NAME OF ELY ANTHONY PEAK
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NAOMI R. HILBORN, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change her daughter’s name from ELY ANTHONY PEAK to ELI ANTHONY LUJAN-PEAK. This petition will be heard before the HONORABLE VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8TH day of MARCH, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Courtroom #520, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted;
FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC
/s/ Keith Findlay
Electronically Filed
Keith Findlay
CAID: 11/039
Attorney for Petitioner
3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 234-7007
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
