2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNILILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. 2017 01167

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Martin Anthony Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Anthony Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of BERNILILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Martin Anthony Sanchez to Anthony Martin Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the BERNILILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Martin Martin Anthony Sanchez

Martin Anthony Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017