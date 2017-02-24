NO. 2017 01167
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNILILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. 2017 01167
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Martin Anthony Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Anthony Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of BERNILILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Martin Anthony Sanchez to Anthony Martin Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the BERNILILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Martin Martin Anthony Sanchez
Martin Anthony Sanchez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017
