2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. 2017 01234

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Korina Nicole Rivera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Korina Nicole Rivera, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Korina Nicole Rivera to Izaak Vraii Rivera, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 28 2017, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Korina Nicole Rivera

Korina Nicole Rivera

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017