NO. CV 2017 00600
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00600
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Priscilla Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Priscilla Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Priscilla Garcia
to Elizabeth Priscilla Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 01 2017, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Priscilla Garcia
Priscilla Garcia
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
0 comments