2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00600

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Priscilla Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Priscilla Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Priscilla Garcia

to Elizabeth Priscilla Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 01 2017, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Priscilla Garcia

Priscilla Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017