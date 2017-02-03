NO. CV 2017 00637
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00637
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuelita Barela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuelita Barela, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuelita Barela to Nellie B. Candelaria , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 6th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuelita Barela
Manuelita Barela
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
