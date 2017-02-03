2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00637

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuelita Barela

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuelita Barela, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuelita Barela to Nellie B. Candelaria , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 6th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuelita Barela

Manuelita Barela

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017