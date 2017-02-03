2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernaillio

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00672

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marie Febronia Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Febronia Lopez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Febronia Lopez District Court, 12/6/46 County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Febronia Lopez to Marie F. Lopez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 13th day of April 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernallio County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Febronia Lopez

Febronia Lopez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017