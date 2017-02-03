Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00674

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Melquiades S. Patterson

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melquiades S. Patterson, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Melquiades S. Patterson to Mickey S. Patterson, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 07 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Melquiades S. Patterson

Melquiades S. Patterson

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017