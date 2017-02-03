NO. CV 2017 00712
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00712
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Fidela Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Fidela Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Fidela Chavez to Della Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 07 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Fidela Chavez
Fidela Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
