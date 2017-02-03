2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00712

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Fidela Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Fidela Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Fidela Chavez to Della Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 07 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Fidela Chavez

Fidela Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017