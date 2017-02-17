NO. CV-2017 01039
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV-2017 01039
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Roxanna Abigail Ramirez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roxanna Abigail Ramirez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Roxanna Abigail Ramirez to Roxanna Abygail Olivares, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Roxanna A. Ramirez
Roxanna A. Ramirez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
