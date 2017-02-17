2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV-2017 01039

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Roxanna Abigail Ramirez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roxanna Abigail Ramirez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Roxanna Abigail Ramirez to Roxanna Abygail Olivares, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roxanna A. Ramirez

Roxanna A. Ramirez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017