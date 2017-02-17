NO. CV 2017 01096
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01096
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Valerie Marie Silver
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Marie Silver, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Valerie Marie Silver to Valerie Marie Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 2 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Valerie Silver
Valerie Marie Silver
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
