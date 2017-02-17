2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01096

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Valerie Marie Silver

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Marie Silver, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Valerie Marie Silver to Valerie Marie Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 2 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Valerie Silver

Valerie Marie Silver

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017