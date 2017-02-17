NO. CV 2017 01097
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01097
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JULIANITA ADELITA CARRILLO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julianta Adelita Carrillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Julianita Adelita Carrillo to Julie Adela Carrillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Boulevard N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Julianita A Carrillo
Julianita A Carrillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
