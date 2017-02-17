SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01097

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JULIANITA ADELITA CARRILLO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julianta Adelita Carrillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Julianita Adelita Carrillo to Julie Adela Carrillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Boulevard N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Julianita A Carrillo

Julianita A Carrillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017