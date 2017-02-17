NO. CV 2017 01099
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernaillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01099
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Felipita Angelina Sachs
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felipita Angelina Sachs , a resident of the City of Alb., County of Bernaillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernaillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Felipita Angelina Sachs to Angeline Sachs, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of March 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Felipita Angelina Sachs
Felipita Angelina Sachs
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
