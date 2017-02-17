2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernaillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01099

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Felipita Angelina Sachs

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Felipita Angelina Sachs , a resident of the City of Alb., County of Bernaillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernaillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Felipita Angelina Sachs to Angeline Sachs, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of March 2017, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Felipita Angelina Sachs

Felipita Angelina Sachs

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017