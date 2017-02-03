SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00477

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Vanessa Vega

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Vicente Javier Soto-Vega

Andres Jaime Soto-Vega

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Vega, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Vicente Javier Soto-Vega, Andres Jaime Soto-Vega to Vicente Javier Vega, Andres Jaime Vega. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 22nd day of February 2017, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vanessa Vega

Vanessa Vega

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017