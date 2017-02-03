NO. D-202-CV-2017-00477
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00477
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vanessa Vega
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Vicente Javier Soto-Vega
Andres Jaime Soto-Vega
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Vega, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Vicente Javier Soto-Vega, Andres Jaime Soto-Vega to Vicente Javier Vega, Andres Jaime Vega. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 22nd day of February 2017, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vanessa Vega
Vanessa Vega
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
