2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00549

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS to CECILIO LORITE CARDENAS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 23 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cecilio Lorite Cardenas

CECILIO LORITE CARDENAS

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017