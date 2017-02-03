NO. D-202-CV-2017-00549
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00549
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from CECILIO PIRI DIEGUEZ-CARDENAS to CECILIO LORITE CARDENAS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 23 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cecilio Lorite Cardenas
CECILIO LORITE CARDENAS
Petitioner, pro se
