2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00630

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Chavonne Andraya Wright

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chavonne Andraya Wright, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Chavonne Andraya Wright to Chavonne Andraya McClay, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 10, 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Chavonne A. Wright

Chavonne A. Wright

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017