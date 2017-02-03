2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00733

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ to MORRIE LAWRENCE SANCHEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 14th day of March, 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Amador Lorenzo Sanchez

AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017