NO. D-202-CV-2017-00733
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-00733
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ to MORRIE LAWRENCE SANCHEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 14th day of March, 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amador Lorenzo Sanchez
AMADOR LORENZO SANCHEZ
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 3, 10, 2017
0 comments