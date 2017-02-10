2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00892

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marie Martinez a/k/a Kathy Archibeque

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Martinez a/k/a Kathy Archibeque, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Marie Martinez to Kathy Archibeque, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 15th day of March, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kathy Archibeque

Kathy Archibeque

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017